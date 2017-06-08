Taipei, Friday, June 9, 2017 01:44 (GMT+8)
New Micron president and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra visits Taiwan
Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 8 June 2017]

Sanjay Mehrotra, the newly appointed president and CEO of Micron Technology, commenced an overseas tour of Micron's manufacturing sites after the first month in his new role, with Taiwan being the first stop. At a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei on June 8, Mehrotra emphasized the strategic value of Taiwan within Micron’s global footprint, as well as the company’s commitment to long-term investment in the country.

"Memory is fast becoming the strategic differentiator for powering next-generation computing applications, and our operations in Taiwan are critical to supporting this evolution," said Mehrotra. "Through the sustained partnership we have established with Taiwan, we are continuing to invest in deploying advanced technology in our front-end fabrication facilities, as well as creating a new back end fab in Taichung this year."

Mehrotra noted that the Center of Excellence for DRAM in Taichung will bring the company’s fabrication and back-end facilities together in one location. The new integrated Center of Excellence is expected to increase operational cost efficiency and bring benefit to Micron’s DRAM business on a global scale. Micron has been devoted to utilizing data to improve yield, cycle time, quality, and other key metrics through integrating and analyzing data collected from manufacturing sites across the globe. These data science methods will be further optimized and implemented in Micron’s Taiwan operations to establish a broader center of excellence in the global memory industry.

And as the largest foreign investor and employer in Taiwan, Micron is committed to the cultivation of talent. Micron aims to become the island’s employer of choice by providing world-class opportunities for new and existing professionals through exposure to technological innovation, ability to experience an integrated manufacturing environment, and career development opportunities worldwide. With the aid of Micron Foundation, the company will also be working closely with local universities on various projects to cultivate young talent.

"All of the initiatives taken by Micron to cultivate, recruit, and retain team-members are in direct response to President Tsai’s appeal for talent development made during the completion of the Inotera acquisition last year. Micron is committed to supporting technology education and fostering technical skills development in Taiwan," Mehrotra added.

