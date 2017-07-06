Wireless charging demand promising: Q&A with Dialog CEO Jalal Bagherli

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 6 July 2017]

As a global leader in providing rapid charging solutions, Dialog Semiconductor has demonstrated its prowess in power management for smartphones and other applications. But the market has always been looking for better and more convenient charging solutions, with wireless charging likely to become mainstream.

In a recent interview with Digitimes, Dialog CEO Jalai Bagherli shared his insights into several issues facing the analog IC sector and the overall semiconductor industry, such as future development of end-market products and industry integration.

Q: The design of mobile devices has put more emphasis on how long they can be operated by users. How do you see this trend?

A: Mobile devices require the lowest power consumption possible, which, basically, can be realized through four approaches.

One approach is that the overall power consumption of relevant components should be reduced. For an analog IC solution, integration onto a power management (PWM) IC remains a trend. Another is that the power consumption of core CPU chips can be significantly brought down by transitioning to a more advanced process technology.

The adoption of low-power OLED panels can also save more power since screens could consume more than 70% of the total current in a mobile device. Finally, power management system designs for mobile devices should be more intelligent and optimized.

For Dialog, we continue to enhance our highly-integrated PWM IC offerings that consume less power and reduce more costs. We have also rolled out solutions for rapid charging and other needs such as high-performance power conversion, working closely with our customers.

Dialog's solutions offer its customers the convenience of fast wireless charging. We also provide efficient power conversion solutions for better thermal resistance. After all, inefficient power conversion performance generates heat that will affect negatively the performance and power consumption of a mobile device.

Q: How do you see the mergers, acquisitions and future trend of the global semiconductor industry?

A: A number of major mergers and acquisitions took place over the past two years, with several of the deals amounting to enormous sums of money. A merger or acquisition is to make one plus one equal more than two. For Dialog, we have been exploring our future growth potential through deals that can help the company further expand its market presence and operating scale.

In the past 5-6 years, Dialog completed two mergers and over the past year, we carefully evaluated the feasibility of 15 cases but have not made a decision.

I believe that in addition to mergers or acquisitions, investment is another efficient way to work more closely between two companies. Dialog has made several strategic investments in its partners engaged in the wireless charging, sensor component and other emerging IC fields, which have shown positive outcomes.

While evaluating the possible deals, Dialog's first concern is whether the deal can enhance further its technology capability. Then, we look at the customer and market potential over the next six to 12 months. As Dialog is targeting mobile and wearable device applications, we are looking for a partner who can help us expand and extend our offerings, and bring us a more diversified customer base.

Q: How do you see new business opportunities that arise out of the growth of the emerging market sectors such as IoT, car electronics, self-driving cars and artificial intelligence (AI)?

A: Dialog has its expertise in rapid charging and wireless charging solutions, and ultra-low power Bluetooth chips. For Dialog, we see more opportunities in the IoT and car electronics sectors, including augmented reality (AR) for mobile devices.

In the car electronics segment, Dialog is partnering with Renesas by providing analog IC solutions for Renesas' automotive computing platform for driving support systems and in-vehicle infotainment systems. Dialog is also working with Spreadtrum to provide a custom solution for Spreadtrum's LTE chip platform.

Q: The mature 3C markets always look for changes in power management and charger designs for eletronic prodicts. How do you see this market characteristic?

A: The market for 3C-related products has experienced a slowdown in growth. Nevertheless, suppliers intend to differentiate their products from their competitors by changing the designs, such as smaller and thinner chargers. Dialog's power management solutions enable those developers to create their differentiated devices.

Dialog has also developed its gallium nitride (GaN) power IC product offering enabling a reduction in the size of power electronics by up to 50% compared to traditional silicon field-effect transistor (FET) based designs today. With its GaN solutions, Dialog is initially targeting the fast charging smartphone and computing adapter segment, where it already enjoys more than 70% market share with its power conversion controllers.

Q: Taiwan's IC design sector has entered its transition stage. What's your advice for fabless firms seeking continuous growth?

A: For Dialog, we concentrate on enhancing our specialized offerings and remaining competitive in our specialized areas. Even if there are many good opportunities and proposals encouraging the company to expand beyond its capabilities, Dialog has to be very careful to assess its available resources and make necessary trade-offs with precision. I would say "concentration" is fundamentally important for a fabless firm to pursue its growth continuously.

It is also important to be aware of market and product trends. Technology roadmap and product planning strategies will have to cope with the market needs so that we don't fall behind and miss the opportunity to develop the potential of our businesses.

Taiwan's IC industry is very competitive with its complete upstream and downstream supply chains. Taiwan's strength in chipmaking has also encouraged Dialog to expand its R&D, manufacturing and FAE teams locally. While considering carefully the allocation of their resources, Taiwan IC design houses can still utilize the country's manufacturing capability for their next growth phase.

This interview was translated from Chinese.

Dialog CEO Jalai Bagherli

Photo: Cage Chao, Digitimes, July 2017