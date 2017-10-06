Dialog to acquire Silego

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 6 October 2017]

Dialog Semiconductor, a provider of integrated power management, AC/DC power conversion, charging, and low power connectivity technology, has announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire privately-held Silego Technology, a supplier of configurable mixed-signal ICs (CMICs), for a cash payment of US$276 million with additional contingent consideration of up to US$30.4 million.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California with approximately 235 employees worldwide, Silego is a market leader in CMICs that integrate multiple analog, logic, and discrete component functionality into a single chip, according to Dialog.

Dialog said the acquisition of Silego will complement its market leadership by increasing its content at existing customers and expanding its customer base. The breadth of the new product portfolio will strengthen Dialog's presence in markets including IoT, computing and automotive.

"The acquisition of Silego brings a highly complementary technology to Dialog. What Silego has developed is truly unique - a mixed-signal platform which customers can configure to their design requirements on the fly, drastically reducing the time to bring their products to market," said Jalal Bagherli, CEO of Dialog, as cited in a company press release. "With global scale and customer access, Dialog is the right platform to further accelerate industry wide CMIC adoption. Furthermore, we gain an exceptional group of talented people that will fit well with Dialog's culture. Together, we will significantly increase the value we can bring to our customers by creating a better-positioned and more-diversified mixed signal offering."

"We believe Dialog will be a great environment for the Silego team to grow as part of a much larger company serving global customers," stated John Teegen, CEO of Silego. "Our proprietary and configurable approach has allowed Silego to establish leadership while creating a new market. By leveraging Dialog's technology and capabilities, I am confident we can further drive adoption of CMICs."

Silego anticipates achieving over US$80 million of revenue in 2017 and double-digit growth in 2018, according to Dialog.