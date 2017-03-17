China fabless IC firms expand global market share in 2016

Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 17 March 2017]

While US companies still hold the largest share of fabless company IC sales, the largest fabless IC market share increase has come from China-based suppliers, according to IC Insights.

Fabless IC suppliers represented 30% of the world's IC sales in 2016, up from only 18% ten years earlier in 2006, said IC Insights. At 53%, US companies held the dominant share of fabless IC sales in 2016, although this share was down from 69% in 2010 due in part to the acquisition of US-based Broadcom by Singapore-based Avago.

In 2009, there was only one China-based company in the top-50 fabless IC supplier ranking as compared to 11 in 2016, IC Insights identified. Moreover, since 2010, the largest fabless IC market share increase has come from the China-based suppliers, which held a 10% share in 2016 as compared to only 5% in 2010. However, when excluding the internal transfers of HiSilicon (over 90% of its sales go to its parent company Huawei), ZTE and Datang, China;s share of the fabless market drops to about 6%.

Europe-based companies held only 1% of the fabless IC company market share in 2016 as compared to 4% in 2010, IC Insights said. The reason for this loss of share was the acquisition of UK-based CSR, the second largest fabless IC supplier in Europe, by US-based Qualcomm in the first quarter of 2015, and the purchase of Germany-based Lantiq, the third largest Europe-based fabless IC supplier, by US-based Intel in second-quarter 2015. These acquisitions left UK-based Dialog (US$1.2 billion in sales in 2016) as the only Europe-headquartered fabless IC supplier in the fabless top 50-company ranking in 2016. Norway-based Nordic Semiconductor just missed making the top 50 ranking with 2016 sales of US$198 million.

There is also only one major fabless Japan-based firm, Megachips, which saw its sales increase by 20% in 2016 (8% using a constant 2015 exchange rate), one major South Korea-based fabless IC company (Silicon Works), and one major Singapore-based (Broadcom) fabless supplier, according to IC Insights.