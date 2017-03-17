Taipei, Friday, March 17, 2017 17:25 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
23°C
China fabless IC firms expand global market share in 2016
Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 17 March 2017]

While US companies still hold the largest share of fabless company IC sales, the largest fabless IC market share increase has come from China-based suppliers, according to IC Insights.

Fabless IC suppliers represented 30% of the world's IC sales in 2016, up from only 18% ten years earlier in 2006, said IC Insights. At 53%, US companies held the dominant share of fabless IC sales in 2016, although this share was down from 69% in 2010 due in part to the acquisition of US-based Broadcom by Singapore-based Avago.

In 2009, there was only one China-based company in the top-50 fabless IC supplier ranking as compared to 11 in 2016, IC Insights identified. Moreover, since 2010, the largest fabless IC market share increase has come from the China-based suppliers, which held a 10% share in 2016 as compared to only 5% in 2010. However, when excluding the internal transfers of HiSilicon (over 90% of its sales go to its parent company Huawei), ZTE and Datang, China;s share of the fabless market drops to about 6%.

Europe-based companies held only 1% of the fabless IC company market share in 2016 as compared to 4% in 2010, IC Insights said. The reason for this loss of share was the acquisition of UK-based CSR, the second largest fabless IC supplier in Europe, by US-based Qualcomm in the first quarter of 2015, and the purchase of Germany-based Lantiq, the third largest Europe-based fabless IC supplier, by US-based Intel in second-quarter 2015. These acquisitions left UK-based Dialog (US$1.2 billion in sales in 2016) as the only Europe-headquartered fabless IC supplier in the fabless top 50-company ranking in 2016. Norway-based Nordic Semiconductor just missed making the top 50 ranking with 2016 sales of US$198 million.

There is also only one major fabless Japan-based firm, Megachips, which saw its sales increase by 20% in 2016 (8% using a constant 2015 exchange rate), one major South Korea-based fabless IC company (Silicon Works), and one major Singapore-based (Broadcom) fabless supplier, according to IC Insights.

Advantest
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link