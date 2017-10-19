Bright prospect for wireless charging: Q&A with WPC chairman Menno Treffers

Max Wang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Thursday 19 October 2017]

Wireless charging is emerging as a new major feature of high-end smartphones after Apple, Samsung and other leading vendors incorporated it into their latest smartphone models.The global wireless charging sector is expected to flourish steadily along with likely technological breakthrough for long-distance cordless charging, the rollout of high-power wireless charging standards and continued development of more advanced charging technologies by makers of autonomous cars.

Statistics compiled by research organizations indicate that the global market scale for wireless charging systems is expected to break the US$10 billion level by 2019, with total sales volume of wireless chargers estimated to exceed one billion units by 2020. Of them, the shipment volume of devices adopting the Q wireless charging standard promoted by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) will account for around 700 million units, as the WPC's Qi is the most popular standard adopted in wireless chargers for smartphones and devices installed at airports, offices and tourism service centers. In a recent interview by Ditigimes, WPC chairman Menno Treffers talked about the latest wireless charging technological developments and application market situations.

Q: Wireless charging has been developed for years. What are the latest advancements in the development of the technology?

A: In my opinion, high safety, high energy conversion efficiency, low cost and low electromagnetic interference will combine as the most crucial factor for promoting the popularity and maturity of the wireless charging systems.

Based on this, the entire wireless charging market needs the support of a drastic boost in the number of both mobile terminal devices and wireless chargers to grow steadily, and this, in turn, will help to bring down the cost of wireless chargers. Of course, it is also imperative to achieve better compatibility between different hardware devices and wireless chargers.

The wireless charging application market scale has continued its expansion trend in 2017, and also the charging capacity has been on the rise along with the growing maturity of cordless charging technologies. It's expected that ever-more-competitive wireless charging sets will be rolled out in line with their expanded applications, and the entire wireless charging industry will develop at an increasingly fast pace.

Smartphones remained the largest application outlet for wireless charging in 2016, when global shipments of wireless chargers were estimated at 60-80 million units. The shipment volume is expected to maintain an annual growth of 30-40% in the coming years. In addition, smartphones with wireless charging function accounted for some 10% of total global smartphone shipment volume in 2016, and the ratio is expected to rise further in 2017, as total shipments of smartphones featuring the new charging function are estimated to surge to as many as 200 million units by the end of the year. And the volume of 300 million will be reached in the near future.

WPC's Qi wireless charging standard has enjoyed good market acceptance among mobile communication devices, and is expected to quickly gain significant patronage from vendors of wearable devices, tablets, notebooks and devices, with Apple Watch already adopting our standard.

Q: Would you gauge the development of high-power wireless charging technology? And what are the charging capacities available now?

A: So far, many manufacturers and brand vendors have launched high-power wireless charging products, and WPC has also reached the final stage of setting high-power wireless charging technology standards, and has yet to determine what title the standards will take on.

The latest 1.2.2 version of WPC's Qi wireless charging standards are available for 5W, 15W and 60W wireless charging capacities, gaining a leading position in the market for smartphones with wireless charging. So far, more than 200 million devices have adopted the Qi standards worldwide, over 90 smartphone models have incorporated the Qi function, and more than 1,015 Qi-certified wireless charging products have hit the markets.

In terms of power charging capacity, the 5W and 15W specs are suitable for use in mobile devices such as smartphones, and 60W spec is mainly designed to satisfy the wireless charging application needs of consumer electronics products.

WPC is developing the technology standard for 2,400W wireless charging capacity, which, however, is not suitable for use in smartphones and will not be covered in the Qi standards.



Q: Apple joined WPC in February this year, and later launched its iPhone 8 and iPhone X with wireless charging function. What do you think its membership will mean to the entire wireless charging technological development?

A: As a member of WPC, Apple has adopted WPC standard to design wireless charging function for its Apple Watch launched earlier, and has also incorporated our Qi wireless charging technology into its newly released iPhone 8 and iPhone X. But besides using its in-house developed wireless charging devices, Apple has also allowed third-party makers to develop wireless charging sets, which, in turn, is expected to inspire more smartphone vendors to quickly join wireless charging technology applications.

As to the controversial topic concerning whether smartphones should adopt magnetic resonance technology or magnetic induction technology as the main charging method, I don't think the technologies contradict each other nor are in a zero-sum game, and WPC's Qi standards can support both technologies. The biggest difference between the two technologies rests with only their coil coupling methods, and the clear-cut market segmentation for the two technologies has mainly resulted from different product marketing strategies taken by related parties.

At the moment, people tend to regard AirFuel Alliance's adoption of 6.78MHz magnetic resonance wireless charging technology standard as the key difference from WPC's Qi standard. Actually, I'm not in a position to comment on specification standards of other wireless charging alliances, because different standards are suitable for applications in different fields. But if asked whether the 6.78MHz frequency range is suitable for use in smartphones, my opinion is that it's relatively not suitable, as smartphone temperature is very likely to rise sharply and the electromagnetic field is vulnerable to interference, not to mention the energy conversion efficiency problem.

Q: Have the issues of both low energy conversion efficiency and the electromagnetic shielding effect generated by smartphone metal cases seen in the process of wireless charging already been fixed?

A: At the moment, the energy conversion rate of wireless charging has reached around 80%, and chances are slim for the rate to surge sharply in the short term, as it mainly concerns the choice between cost and efficiency. Of course, the conversion rate is surely to pick up further over the long term of technological development, but for the current stage, the cost concern matters more than efficiency.

As to the electromagnetic shielding effect generated by smartphone metal cases, it is really a problem very hard to tackle for the moment. But many smartphone makers have moved to adopt glass or plastic cases, instead of metal cases. This will not affect the application of wireless charging technology to high-end smartphones; instead, it will be also conducive to the promoting the application of the technology to midrange smartphones, thus significantly boosting the popularity of wireless charging technology applications in the long run.

Q: In 2016, WPC signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation with Taiwan Association of Information and Communication Standards (TAICS). Do you see any ensuing change in the role played by Taiwan companies in the development of global wireless charging market and industry?

A: Since the inking of the cooperation MOU in 2016, the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), a member of TAICS, has moved to develop Y5Bus app for users to download to enjoy free Wi-Fi on bus, while the Department of Industrial Technology under the Ministry of Economic Affairs has teamed up with HTC and other makers to promote the installation of wireless charging facilities and services at shopping malls, hotels, restaurants and convenience stores.

I think Taiwan boasts a very good opportunity for developing its wireless charging industry, because the government has been positive carrying out infrastructure deployments and Taiwan is a major production hub in the global electronics sector, capable of developing multiple technologies and devices associated with wireless charging, thus helping to popularize the applications of wireless charging at a fast pace.

Menno Treffers, chairman of WPC.

Photo: Max Wang, Digitimes, October 2017