Dialog Semiconductor launches power management chipset for connected cars

Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 19 January 2017]

Dialog Semiconductor, a provider of highly integrated power management, AC/DC power conversion, solid state lighting (SSL) and Bluetooth low energy technology, has announced the DA9210-A power management IC (PMIC). The DA9210-A is a multiphase, automotive grade, 12A DC-DC buck converter that supplies the high current core rails of microprocessor devices, including those used in next generation infotainment systems taking center stage in today's connected cars.

DA9210-A is designed to meet the stringent functional, quality and reliability demands of automakers and their customers. It is optimized for the supply of CPUs and GPUs, and can support load currents of up to 12A in single-chip configuration and 24A in dual parallel configuration. The PMIC's high efficiency over a wide output range makes it suitable for powering some of the newest and most demanding innovations of today's connected cars, from infotainment and navigation systems to full-scale integrated cockpits and future heads-up displays (HUDs).

"The rapid pace of automotive technology integration and convergence is demanding more from the components that comprise tomorrow's connected cars," said Paul Wheeler, VP Mobile Systems, Dialog Semiconductor. "The DA9210-A addresses these new demands and allow automakers the flexibility and performance they need to develop the very latest in connected car technology."

The DA9210-A is the second generation of its predecessor, the DA9210 buck converter, which is sold into the high-volume smartphone market. The automotive-grade version of the converter has been well received by manufacturers, which can now take advantage of its proven capabilities to enable infotainment systems in connected vehicles.

Accepting input voltages from 2.8 to 5.5 VDC, the DA9210-A delivers an output voltage between 0.3 and 1.57V, with ±2.5% output voltage accuracy. It features 3MHz nominal switching frequency to minimize external component height and reduce solution footprint, adjustable soft start, and is designed to operate between minus 40- and 80-degree Celcius. The DA9210-A is fully AEC-Q100 grade 3 qualified, comes in a 42 WL-CSP package and is available now.