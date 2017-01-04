Taipei, Wednesday, January 4, 2017 14:25 (GMT+8)
China software revenues reach CNY4.313 trillion in January-November, says MIIT
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 4 January 2017]

China's software industry generated revenues of CNY4.313 trillion (US$649.6 billion) in January-November 2016, growing 14.8% on year, according to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

Exports of software products and services in January-November reached US$44.1 billion, accounting for 6.8% of total revenues and growing 7.0% on year.

The industry generated net profit of CNY525.4 billion in the 11-month period, increasing 19.8% on year.

MIIT: China software revenues by business category, Jan-Nov 2016 (CNYb)

Business category

Revenues

Y/Y

Software products

1,344.560

12.7%

IT services*

2,264.883

15.7%

Software for embedded systems

713.847

16.2%

*Including CNY548.191 billion for operational services and CNY145.215 billion for IC design
Source: MIIT, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017

