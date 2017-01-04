China software revenues reach CNY4.313 trillion in January-November, says MIIT

China's software industry generated revenues of CNY4.313 trillion (US$649.6 billion) in January-November 2016, growing 14.8% on year, according to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).
Exports of software products and services in January-November reached US$44.1 billion, accounting for 6.8% of total revenues and growing 7.0% on year.
The industry generated net profit of CNY525.4 billion in the 11-month period, increasing 19.8% on year.
|
MIIT: China software revenues by business category, Jan-Nov 2016 (CNYb)
|
Business category
|
Revenues
|
Y/Y
|
Software products
|
1,344.560
|
12.7%
|
IT services*
|
2,264.883
|
15.7%
|
Software for embedded systems
|
713.847
|
16.2%
*Including CNY548.191 billion for operational services and CNY145.215 billion for IC design
Source: MIIT, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017