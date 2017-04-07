China software revenues top CNY692 billion in January-February, says MIIT

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 7 April 2017]

China's software industry generated total revenues of CNY692.534 billion (US$100.50 billion) in January-February 2017, growing 12.6% on year, according to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

Exports of software products and services in January-February were worth US$7.54 billion, accounting for 7.5% of total revenues and growing 2.7% on year.

MIIT: Breakdown of China software revenues by category, January-February 2017 (CNYb) Business category Revenues Y/Y Software products 213.575 11.1% IT services* 358.512 14.7% Software for embedded systems 120.448 9.2%

*Including CNY101.826 billion for operational services and CNY25.718 billion for IC design

Source: MIIT, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017