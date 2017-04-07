China software revenues top CNY692 billion in January-February, says MIIT

China's software industry generated total revenues of CNY692.534 billion (US$100.50 billion) in January-February 2017, growing 12.6% on year, according to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).
Exports of software products and services in January-February were worth US$7.54 billion, accounting for 7.5% of total revenues and growing 2.7% on year.
|
MIIT: Breakdown of China software revenues by category, January-February 2017 (CNYb)
|
Business category
|
Revenues
|
Y/Y
|
Software products
|
213.575
|
11.1%
|
IT services*
|
358.512
|
14.7%
|
Software for embedded systems
|
120.448
|
9.2%
*Including CNY101.826 billion for operational services and CNY25.718 billion for IC design
Source: MIIT, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017