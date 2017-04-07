Taipei, Friday, April 7, 2017 21:07 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
29°C
China software revenues top CNY692 billion in January-February, says MIIT
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 7 April 2017]

China's software industry generated total revenues of CNY692.534 billion (US$100.50 billion) in January-February 2017, growing 12.6% on year, according to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

Exports of software products and services in January-February were worth US$7.54 billion, accounting for 7.5% of total revenues and growing 2.7% on year.

MIIT: Breakdown of China software revenues by category, January-February 2017 (CNYb)

Business category

Revenues

Y/Y

Software products

213.575

11.1%

IT services*

358.512

14.7%

Software for embedded systems

120.448

9.2%

*Including CNY101.826 billion for operational services and CNY25.718 billion for IC design
Source: MIIT, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017

Categories: IT + CE Software

Tags: China MIIT revenues

China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link