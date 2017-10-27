China firms to expand global presence in entry-level FPGA market

Jean Chu, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 27 October 2017]

China-based FPGA chip suppliers including Shanghai Anlogic Information Technology, Shenzhen Pango Microsystems, Gowin Semiconductor, Xian Intelligence Silicon Tech and AGM Microelectronics are gearing up to expand their global presence in the entry-level market segment, according to industry sources.

The domestic market in China is big enough to support the local FPGA industry growth, said Anlogic VP Chen Li-guang (transliterated from Chinese) at a recent event in Shanghai.

The failure of a China-based private equity firm to acquire Lattice Semiconductor also indicates development of homegrown technologies will be fundamentally important for China-based chipmakers, Chen also commented.

Anlogic is being backed financially by a number of China-based enterprises including CITIC Capital, Silan Group, Skyworth Group, Huada Group International and Shanghai Technology Innovation Center (STIC).

China-based FPGA chipmakers are likely to make major breakthroughs in the development of entry-level and mid-range products, Chen indicated. With international FPGA vendors shifting their focus away from entry-level and mid-range products, China-based firms are expected to expand their global presence in the segment, Chen said.

Anlogic shipped a total of 500,000 FPGA chips in 2016, Chen disclosed. Shipments are forecast to reach 1.5 million units in 2017, and grow robustly to six million in 2018, according to Chen. The company has also started the R&D of 28nm FPGA products moving forward in its technology development, said Chen.

Pango and Gowin are the other major China-based FPGA providers, with the former rolling out its Titan series FPGA chips built mainly using a 40nm process, and the latter focusing on low- to mid-density products manufactured using a 55nm process node.