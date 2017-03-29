Tsinghua Unigroup to obtain more funds from government

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 29 March 2017]

Tsinghua Unigroup on March 28 announced it had signed a deal with the China Development Bank (CDB), under which the bank will provide Tsinghua Unigroup with CNY100 billion (US$14.5 billion) of financing support through to 2020.

Tsinghua Unigroup disclosed it also reached a separate agreement with Sino IC Capital, which was set up in 2014 to oversee China's National Semiconductor Industry Investment Fund (known as the Big Fund), under which Sino IC Capital will inject up to CNY50 billion into Tsinghua unigroup.

In a statement on its website, Tsinghua Unigroup indicated the funds will be used to accelerate the company's technology development and competitiveness in the IC industry enabling it to help the local industry expand rapidly in scale.

Earlier in 2017, Tsinghua Unigroup disclosed plans to establish IC manufacturing sites in Wuhan, Chengdu and Nanjing with total investment reaching US$70 billion. The company has unveiled its fab projects in Wuhan and Nanjing.

Tsinghua Unigroup in January broke ground for a memory plant in Nanjing, with plans to invest a total of US$30 billion in the construction. Earlier in January, the construction of the company's Wuhan site kicked off with investment estimated at US$24 billion. The Wuhan facility will be operated by subsidiary Yangtze River Storage Technology to focus on the manufacture of 3D NAND flash chips.