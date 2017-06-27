Taipei, Tuesday, June 27, 2017 20:21 (GMT+8)
CoolBitX Technology cooperates with KT to promote mobile e-payment platform
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 27 June 2017]

Taiwan-based block chain FinTech developer CoolBitX Technology has cooperated with Korea Telecom (KT) to promote SLEKT, a mobile electronic payment platform jointly developed by CoolBitX and SmartDisplayer in the South Korea market, with KT issuing SLEKT-based CLiP Cards, a single card that can simultaneously carry multiple credit cards, transportation cards and other cards, according to CoolBitX.

SLEKT allows users to put selected cards into CLiP Card via a smartphone App and TSP (Token Service Provider) code, CoolBitX indicated.

Around the world, about 70% of card readers at retail stores are unable to support NFC e-payments and therefore Apple Pay and Android Pay actually cannot enable their users to completely leave there cards behind, CoolBitX said. Users of Samsung Pay can use card readers without NFC, but use is limited to smartphones launched by Samsung Electronics, CoolBitX noted.

Korea Telecom aims to issue 300,000 CLiP Cards at the end of 2017 and two million cumulatively in 2020, CoolBitX said.

In addition to the South Korea market, CoolBitX is promoting SLEKT in the Taiwan market through cooperation with banks.

