Taipei, Wednesday, September 21, 2016 14:58 (GMT+8)
rain
Taipei
26°C
China market: Smartphone vendors foray into mobile payment market
Chen Duan-wu, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 21 September 2016]

With the number of mobile payment users in China still expanding robustly and is likely to reach 200 million in 2016, which is more than five times the market size in the US, brand smartphone vendors including Apple, Samsung Electronics and local brands Huawei and Xiaomi Technology have forayed into the mobile payment race, according to media reports in China.

However, since mobile payment services offered by brand smartphone vendors are binding with their respective own-brand smartphones, the number of users utilizing mobile payment tools provided by these smartphone vendors will be limited, said the report, which added that efforts by smartphone vendors are unlikely to make significant impact on the prevailing market leaders - Alipay and Tenpay.

Alipay currently accounts for 47% of online transaction market in China and Tenpay takes 20%, according to China-based iResearch.

To join the mobile payment market in China, Apple in February teamed up with China UnionPay to launch Apple Pay service, Samsung introduced Samsung Pay service in March, and Xiaomi began to offer its Mi Pay service in cooperation with China UnionPay in April. And Huawei alone has launched its own mobile payment service Huawei Pay.

For brand smartphone vendors, the launch of mobile payment services does not aim to compete directly with Alipay or Tenpay but rather to promote brand royalty among users, pushing sales of their smartphones, as well as market share, said the report.

Given that the number of NFC-enabled iOS devices totals about 100 million units in China, the actual users of Apply Pay will be far less than the number of users of more than 400 million at Tenpay and 600 million at Alipay. Huawei, Samsung and Xiaomi are facing the same scenario.

Since Alipay has a large customer base and using QR code as a payment instrument, Samsung has started cooperating with Alipay, binding Samsung Pay with Alipay. Xiaomi has also followed suit, incorporating Alipay's QR code into the payment interfaces of its smartphones, indicated the report.

Realtime news

  • Taiwan market: HTC launches Desire 10 Lifestyle

    Mobile + telecom - Newswatch | 9min ago

  • iPhone 7 materials costs higher than previous versions, IHS says

    Bits + chips | 11min ago

  • Laster Tech to list on TSE in 4Q16

    Before Going to Press | Sep 20, 21:16

  • Advantech subject to US ITC patent infringement probe

    Before Going to Press | Sep 20, 21:15

  • Digitimes Research: Notebook players see August shipments up on month

    Before Going to Press | Sep 20, 21:13

  • Chipbond 3Q16 gross margin to rise, says report

    Before Going to Press | Sep 20, 21:12

  • Innodisk memory modules verified for Apollo Lake CPUs

    Before Going to Press | Sep 20, 21:12

  • Taiwan attracts foreign direct investment of over US$6.6 billion in January-August, says MOEA

    Before Going to Press | Sep 20, 21:10

  • SAS to set up joint venture for investment in PV power-generating stations in Taiwan

    Before Going to Press | Sep 20, 21:10

  • China market: Asustek unveils new smartphones, notebooks

    Before Going to Press | Sep 20, 21:10

  • Accton Technology cooperates with National Yang-Ming University to set up innovation incubator

    Before Going to Press | Sep 20, 21:08

  • SAS to subscribe to corporate bonds issued by Crystalwise Technology

    Before Going to Press | Sep 20, 21:06

  • Rugged notebook vendor Crete sees pre-tax earnings decline in January-August period

    Before Going to Press | Sep 20, 21:05

  • Taiwan government sets up economic and trade negotiation office

    Before Going to Press | Sep 20, 21:04

  • AUO Singapore subsidiary disposes of stake in AUO SunPower

    Before Going to Press | Sep 20, 21:01

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link