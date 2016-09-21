China market: Smartphone vendors foray into mobile payment market

Chen Duan-wu, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 21 September 2016]

With the number of mobile payment users in China still expanding robustly and is likely to reach 200 million in 2016, which is more than five times the market size in the US, brand smartphone vendors including Apple, Samsung Electronics and local brands Huawei and Xiaomi Technology have forayed into the mobile payment race, according to media reports in China.

However, since mobile payment services offered by brand smartphone vendors are binding with their respective own-brand smartphones, the number of users utilizing mobile payment tools provided by these smartphone vendors will be limited, said the report, which added that efforts by smartphone vendors are unlikely to make significant impact on the prevailing market leaders - Alipay and Tenpay.

Alipay currently accounts for 47% of online transaction market in China and Tenpay takes 20%, according to China-based iResearch.

To join the mobile payment market in China, Apple in February teamed up with China UnionPay to launch Apple Pay service, Samsung introduced Samsung Pay service in March, and Xiaomi began to offer its Mi Pay service in cooperation with China UnionPay in April. And Huawei alone has launched its own mobile payment service Huawei Pay.

For brand smartphone vendors, the launch of mobile payment services does not aim to compete directly with Alipay or Tenpay but rather to promote brand royalty among users, pushing sales of their smartphones, as well as market share, said the report.

Given that the number of NFC-enabled iOS devices totals about 100 million units in China, the actual users of Apply Pay will be far less than the number of users of more than 400 million at Tenpay and 600 million at Alipay. Huawei, Samsung and Xiaomi are facing the same scenario.

Since Alipay has a large customer base and using QR code as a payment instrument, Samsung has started cooperating with Alipay, binding Samsung Pay with Alipay. Xiaomi has also followed suit, incorporating Alipay's QR code into the payment interfaces of its smartphones, indicated the report.