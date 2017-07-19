2017 FinTalks Fintech CEO forum held in Taipei

Heemie Weng, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 19 July 2017]

The 2017 FinTalks Fintech CEO forum took place in Taipei on July 18, organized by FinEx Asia, a Hong Kong-based fintech platform, and FinTech Research Center at Taiwan's National Chengchi University.

Key financial technology professionals attending the forum included: Soul Htite, CEO for China-based online marketplace lending operator Dianrong; Renaud Laplanche, CEO for US-based online lending platform Upgrade; and Ron Suber, president for US-based P2P lending company Prosper Marketplace.

In connection with the forum, FinEx Asia, FinTech Research Center, Dianrong, Upgrade, AMTD and LR Capital Group jointly announced a cooperative plan to cultivate fintech professionals by offering trainee opportunities to meet growing demand for fintech experts in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Photo: Heemie Weng, Digitimes, July 2017