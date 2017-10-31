Taipei, Wednesday, November 1, 2017 07:25 (GMT+8)
Insyde expected to earn profits in 2017
Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 31 October 2017]

BIOS designer Insyde Software is expected to return to profitable operation in 2017 with new orders for Dell's notebooks and will see rising revenues in 2018, according to market watchers.

Insyde has announced net profits of around NT$10.23 million (US$336,567) and EPS of NT$0.27 for the first half of 2017, compared to negative EPS of NT$0.96 for the same period of last year. The company continued enjoying on-year revenue growth in the third quarter with EPS rising slightly to NT$0.28.

Because of weakening PC demand, Insyde's financial performances had been declining since 2012 and suffered losses in 2016 with EPS at negative NT$0.99.

With notebook sales starting to recover, the company was able to achieve profits in the fourth quarter of 2016 and has seen significant results since then.

As for 2018, Insyde stands a chance of raising its share in the notebook BIOS market from over 50% to 70% due to better competitiveness than rivals and new orders from Dell for its notebooks.

Insyde has announced its new firmware with improved Trusted Platform Modules (TPM) and BIOS Secure Boot technologies.

Insyde to see improved operation in 2017 and 2018.
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, October 2017

