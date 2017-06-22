Arima expects robust growth in 2017

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 22 June 2017]

Taiwan-based handset ODM Arima Communications expects its shipments and revenues to increase significantly in 2017 as it has secured large-volume orders from a domestic smartphone vendor and continued orders from clients in Japan and other countries.

Shipments of ODM models to Japan-based clients, the main sources of orders and revenues for Arima, suffered a setback in 2016 due to the rise of China-based vendors, thereby affecting revenues, Arima said.

Smartphone shipments totaled 8.1 million units in 2016, generating revenues of NT$21.109 billion (US$693.05 million), which were up 2.77% from a year earlier. However, the operations resulted in a net loss of NT$1.551 billion or NT$3.73 per share for 2016.

Looking forward into 2017, Arima sees that competition is bound to become keener as the growth of the global smartphone market is slowing down, while China-based vendors are ramping up their shipments relentlessly.

However, Arima believes that demand for entry-level and mid-range smartphones from emerging markets still remains strong in 2017 and will strive to solicit ODM orders for these markets.

A number of ODM models launched in 2016 did meet market expectations in terms of product designs and functionality and resulted in brisk sales, said Arima, adding that it has also received orders for high-end models and these efforts will help to ramp up sales in 2017.