Arima Communications sees revenues up on month in May

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 13 June 2017]

Handset ODM Arima Communications has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.765 billion (US$58.455 million) for May, up 10.98% on month but down 17.73% on year.

Shipments of smartphones totaled 750,000 units in May, the company said.

Year-to-date, the company had total revenues of NT$6.944 billion, decreasing 15.38% from a year earlier.

The company posted a net loss of NT$196.75 million or NT$0.47 per share in the first quarter of 2017.

The company's stock price stayed flat at NT$4.70 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the June 13 session.