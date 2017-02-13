Arima Communications sees smartphone shipments drop in January

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 13 February 2017]

Arima Communications saw its smartphone shipments decline 17.74% sequentially to 510,000 units in January from 620,000 units shipped a month earlier.

The company also reported that its consolidated revenues decrease 26.29% on month and 14.43% on year to NT$1.231 billion in January.

The company had total revenues of NT$21.109 billion in 2016, increasing 2.77% from a year earlier.

The company's stock price edged down NT$0.06 to finish at NT$5.65 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the February 10 session.