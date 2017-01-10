Arima Communications revenues down on month in December

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 10 January 2017]

Handset ODM Arima Communications has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.67 billion (US$52.2 million) for December, dropping 20.63% on month but growing 33.03% on year.

The sequential revenue decline came as the company saw its smartphone shipments slide 25.3% on month to 620,000 units in December from 830,000 shipped a month earlier.

For all of 2016, revenues amounted to NT$21.11 billion, edging up 2.77% from a year earlier.

The company's stock price slipped NT$0.02 to finish at NT$5.14 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the January 9 session.