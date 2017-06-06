In-car electronics device maker Chialin sees revenues up on year in May

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 6 June 2017]

Metal stamping component and in-car electronics device maker Chialin Precision Industrial has announced consolidated revenues of NT$89.46 million (US$3.02 million) for May, dropping 0.32% on month, but up 140% on year.

Combined revenues for the January-May period rose 27.4% on year to reach NT$453 million.

The company is positive about its business prospects for all of 2017 as sales of in-car electronics products are expected to gain momentum in the second half of the year. In-car electronics products currently account for 90% of Chialin's total sales.

The company's stock price gained NT$1.55 to finish at NT$24.25 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the June 6 session.