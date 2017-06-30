Gigastorage ruled to pay Phillips for infringing DVD patents

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 30 June 2017]

Taiwan’s Intellectual Property Court on June 29 has ruled on Phillips’ patent infringement charge against Taiwan’s Gigastorage with Gigastorage needing to pay NT$1.04 billion (US$34.74 million) to Phillips for infringement plus interest generated between June 25, 2015 and the day that the fine is paid off.

Gigastorage is also responsible for one-third of the lawsuit costs.

Commenting on the lawsuit, Gigastorage pointed out that the company is still operating normally and is currently evaluating any potential impact to its financial status.

Phillips has filed several lawsuits against Gigastorage for infringing its CD-R, CD-RW and DVD patents over the past several years. Gigastorage no longer produces optical discs and its revenues are mainly from its solar silicon wafer business.