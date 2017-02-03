MediaTek, Pixart team up for 3D gesture controller

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 3 February 2017]

MediaTek has teamed up with CMOS image sensor supplier Pixart Imaging to roll out 3D tracking and gesture controller solutions utilizing MediaTek's MT8665-series SoC chip and Pixart's PAJ7620U2-series integrated gesture recognition sensor, according to a recent Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

MediaTek and Pixart with their jointly-developed 3D gesture controller chips have cut into the supply chain of China's automotive aftermarket by obtaining orders for rear view mirrors, the report said, without citing its source. Volume shipments for the orders are already underway.

The MediaTek MT8665 is a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 SoC built using 28nm process technology, and provides support for Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth and 4G LTE. The solution was launched around the middle of 2016.

MediaTek has introduced a complete automotive chip line with availability starting the first quarter of 2017.

Pixart specializes in CMOS image sensors for PCs, gaming and other applications such as security surveillance and healthcare, and has also expanded its offerings to include those for automotive applications. .