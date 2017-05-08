PTI April revenues increase

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 8 May 2017]

Packaging and testing company Powertech Technology (PTI) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.36 billion (US$144.4 million) for April 2017, up 20.7% on year and 2.1% sequentially.

PTI's cumulative 2017 revenues through April totaled NT$17.02 billion, rising 19.6% from a year earlier.

PTI expects to post mid single-digit sequential growth in revenues for the second quarter of 2017. Revenues are set to enjoy sequential growth through the last quarter of the year, the company said previously.

PTI's packaging utilization rate will be maintained at around 90% throughout 2017, while its testing utilization rate will be between 70% and 80%. The company also expressed optimism about testing demand for flash memory in the second half of 2017.

In addition, PTI expects to start recognizing part of the revenues from Tera Probe in June, and all the revenues from Micron Akita between July and August. Combined revenues generated from the newly-acquired Japan-based facilities will reach about NT$4 billion annually.