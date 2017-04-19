Intel to build second Spreadtrum chip

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 19 April 2017]

Intel and Spreadtrum Communications have extended their foundry ties under which Intel will start making another 14nm chip for the China-based mobile SoC supplier, according to industry sources.

Intel will fabricate Spreadtrum's SC9853 series chips slated for launch in the third quarter of 2017, said the sources.

Earlier in 2017, Spreadtrum announced its new SC9861G-IA as a mid-range and high-end LTE SoC platform produced via Intel's custom foundry services.

Spreadtrum's previous-generation SC9860 series was fabricated by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) using the foundry's 16nm process, industry sources indicated. Spreadtrum is also working with TSMC to develop its 28nm SoC solutions.

Spreadtrum will provide a more complete 4G offering in 2017, which will boost its overall 4G chip shipments to over 50% higher than the about 100 million units shipped in 2016, the sources said.