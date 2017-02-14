Hewlett-Packard expected to be top notebook vendor in 2017

Michael McManus, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 14 February 2017]

Hewlett-Packard (HP) is expected to replace Lenovo as the top notebook vendor worldwide in 2017, according to data from Digitimes Research.

Demand in North America market revived in 2016, helping HP's shipment total for the year trail Lenovo by only a few hundred thousand units, a recent Digitimes Research Special Report indicated. HP is likely to see slight shipment growth in 2017 and replace Lenovo as the top vendor.

HP is expected to ship more than 36 million notebooks in 2017, according to the report.

HP began promoting strong and comprehensive product lines in 2016, which will be effective in fighting against weakening demand in the consumer market this year. The firm is also expected to benefit the most from a demand rebound in the corporate market, Digitimes Research explained.

In terms of HP's manufacturing partners, Quanta will account for about 35% of HP's notebook orders in 2017. Wistron and Compal Electronics will each account for 25% of HP's planned orders, according to a recent Digitimes article

Lenovo is likely to face a tough year in 2017. The vendor's shipments in the China market -- Lenovo's biggest market -- are expected to fall in 2017 due to strong competition from Huawei and Xiaomi. Almost half of Lenovo's total shipments are for the China domestic market, so strong competition is likely to be a serious threat to the firm.

However, despite an expected drop of more than two million shipments in 2017, Lenovo will still be the number two notebook vendor in the market, data from the report indicates.

Global notebook shipments dropped below 150 million units in 2016 and shipments will fall slightly in 2017, according to Digitimes Research.