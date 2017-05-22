Taipei, Wednesday, May 24, 2017 22:47 (GMT+8)
Digitimes Research: Taiwan makers to ship nearly 21 million handsets in 2Q17
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 22 May 2017]

Taiwan-based ODMs, OBMs (own-brand manufacturers) and JDM (joint-design manufacturers), but not including OEMs (such as for the iPhone), will together ship 20.92 million smartphones and feature phones in the second quarter of 2017, increasing 38.1% on quarter and 73.5% on year and accounting for 4.5% of global total, according to Digitimes Research.

The large growth will be due to large increases in order from HMD Global and Sony Mobile Communications, Digitimes Research indicated.

Foxconn Electronics and its subsidiary FIH Mobile will account for 55.9% of the shipments, smartphone vendors HTC and Asustek Computer for 14.3% and 13.4% respectively, Compal Electronics and Arima Communications each for 8.1%.

For smartphones alone, second-quarter shipments will reach 11.42 million units, growing 27.6% on quarter but slipping 5.3% on year.

