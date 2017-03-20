Phison posts NT$24.67 EPS for 2016

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 20 March 2017]

Memory device controller supplier Phison Electronics has reported net profits of NT$4.8 billion (US$157.4 million) for 2016, hitting a record high. EPS for the year reached NT$24.67.

Phison generated consolidated revenues of NT$43.78 billion for 2016, up 17.8% on year. Revenues for the year were also an annual high.

Phison's board of directors has adopted a proposal recommending the distribution of a NT$14 cash dividend per share for 2016. The board also approved plans to issue up to 20 million new shares through a private placement.

Phison chairman Khein Seng Pua was quoted in previous reports saying global supply of NAND flash memory will be tight throughout 2017. Demand for handsets, PCs, servers, car-use and consumer electronics applications will be robust in 2017, while chipmakers' ongoing transition to 3D NAND is causing supply shortages.

Phison develops and makes controllers for NAND flash chips integrated into products including USB flash drives and memory cards, SSDs and embedded storage devices.