Phison posts NT$6.50 EPS for 1Q17
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 12 May 2017]

Memory device controller supplier Phison Electronics has reported net profits increased 38% from a year earlier to NT$1.28 billion (US$42.4 million) in the first quarter of 2017, despite losses incurred from foreign exchange transactions.

Phison's EPS for the first quarter of 2017 came to NT$6.50 compared with NT$7.48 in the prior quarter and NT$4.71 a year ago.

Phison posted consolidated revenues of NT$9.56 billion in the first quarter of 2017, down 13.8% sequentially and 3.5% on year. However, gross profits and operating profits for the quarter hit record highs of NT$2.93 billion and NT$1.69 billion, respectively.

Phison credited the record-high results to an improved product mix. Shipments of the company's SSD controllers grew substantially in the first quarter, while the industrial and car-use product segment as a proportion of shipments surged.

During the first quarter, the NT dollar appreciation resulted in exchange losses of NT$347 million which hurt Phison's net income, the company noted. Phison's net profits for first-quarter 2017 represented a 13.2% sequential decrease but a 37.8% on-year increase.

In addition, Phison announced consolidated revenues of NT$3.36 billion for April 2017, down 7.5% sequentially and 12.4% on year. The company's cumulative 2017 revenues through April totaled NT$12.91 billion, down 6% from a yer earlier.

