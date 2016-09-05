ALi partnering with Wyplay to obtain Skyworth orders

Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 5 September 2016]

Set-top box (STB) solution provider ALi has announced it is partnering with France-based Wyplay, a software solutions company for TV operators, to provide Wyplay's Frog Turnkey solution pre-integrated on ALi's STB SoC. The pair has obtained orders from Skyworth Digital.

"The ALi/Wyplay integration provides a ready-to-use solution enabling advantages in terms of implementation flexibility, development cycle, cost savings and modern user experiences," said Tony Chang, COO for ALi. "The synergy between ALi and Wyplay in addition to our network of ecosystem partners such as Skyworth Digital will enrich the pay-TV industry and serve viewers around the world. The collaboration will help the three companies expand the scale of product deployment worldwide."

Wyplay CEO Jacques Bourgninaud indicated "Frog is the world's first independent open-source software solution for pay-TV operators. The Frog Community brings together a growing number of eco-system partners." He continued "we are thrilled to work with ALi to have the Frog Turnkey solution pre-integrated on ALi STB chipsets. Together, we will enable pay-TV operators around the globe to offer more attractive digital TV experiences with a more affordable business model."

Based on the core components available through Wyplay's Frog open source model, the Frog Turnkey solution packs all features required for traditional linear broadcast TV consumption, on-demand contents, applications distributed over the Internet, backend components and a modern user experience.

The Wyplay Frog Turnkey solution pre-integrated on ALi's STB SoC will benefit STB manufacturers with accelerated time-to-market and cost advantages to enable pay-TV operators to offer innovative user experiences and differentiating value-added services, the companies said.

"With IPTV/OTT content and gaming emerging as key trends in the pay-TV market, there is no better time for this solution to be coming to the market," Darrel Haber, vice GM at Skyworth, also commented in the statement.