Alibaba sees significant on-year growth in 4Q16

Chia-Han Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 25 January 2017]

The largest China-based e-commerce operator Alibaba Group Holding on January 24 released its financial report for the fourth quarter of 2016, posting consolidated revenues of CNY53.248 billion (US$7.669 billion), hiking 54% on year, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization) of CNY27.021 billion, up 41%, net operating profit of CNY20.664 billion, up 66%, and net profit of CNY17.157 billion, up 38%.

Fourth-quarter consolidated revenues consisted of CNY46.576 billion from e-commerce services, up 45% on year, CNY4.063 billion from digital media and entertainment services, up 273%, CNY1.764 billion from cloud computing services, up 115%, and CNY845 million from innovation initiatives and others, up 61%.

As of the end of December 2016, there were 493 million active users of mobile B2C platforms and 760,000 payable customers of cloud computing services.