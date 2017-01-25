Taipei, Saturday, January 28, 2017 06:35 (GMT+8)
sunny
Taipei
25°C
Alibaba sees significant on-year growth in 4Q16
Chia-Han Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 25 January 2017]

The largest China-based e-commerce operator Alibaba Group Holding on January 24 released its financial report for the fourth quarter of 2016, posting consolidated revenues of CNY53.248 billion (US$7.669 billion), hiking 54% on year, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization) of CNY27.021 billion, up 41%, net operating profit of CNY20.664 billion, up 66%, and net profit of CNY17.157 billion, up 38%.

Fourth-quarter consolidated revenues consisted of CNY46.576 billion from e-commerce services, up 45% on year, CNY4.063 billion from digital media and entertainment services, up 273%, CNY1.764 billion from cloud computing services, up 115%, and CNY845 million from innovation initiatives and others, up 61%.

As of the end of December 2016, there were 493 million active users of mobile B2C platforms and 760,000 payable customers of cloud computing services.

Categories: IT + CE Software

Tags: 4Q16 Alibaba

China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link