Apple announces new 9.7-inch iPad

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 22 March 2017]

Apple has updated its 9.7-inch iPad, featuring a brighter Retina display with over 3.1 million pixels. The device is enclosed in an aluminum unibody enclosure weighing one pound, and it runs on the Apple-designed A9 chip with 64-bit desktop-class architecture.

The new iPad comes with iOS 10, new ways to use Siri with apps, redesigned Maps, Photos, Apple Music and News, and the new Home app, which lets users set up, manage and control their home all in one place, according to the vendor.

The new iPad comes in silver, gold and space gray and starts at US$329 for the 32GB with Wi-Fi model and US$459 for the 32GB Wi-Fi plus Cellular model, said Apple, adding the new iPad is available to order beginning Friday, March 24.

Polyurethane Smart Covers for iPad are available for US$39 in charcoal gray, white, midnight blue, pink sand and red.

The iPad mini 4, available in silver, gold and space gray, now offers more capacity for the same price starting at US$399 for the 128GB Wi-Fi model and US$529 for the 128GB Wi-Fi plus Cellular model, Apple said.

Apple 9.7-inch iPad

Photo: Company