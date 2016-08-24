Digitimes Research: China mobile AP shipments increase 8% in 2Q16

Eric Lin, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Wednesday 24 August 2016]

China's mobile application processor (AP) market is forecast to reach a total of 166 million units in the second quarter of 2016, up 7.8% sequentially, according to Digitimes Research.

MediaTek saw its smartphone AP shipments increase 8.1% sequentially in the second quarter, thanks to strong shipments of its mid-range and entry-level 4G solutions, said Digitimes Research. Meanwhile, rival Qualcomm enjoyed brisk shipments of its mid-range and high-end smartphone solutions with shipments rising a higher 12.9% on quarter.

Spreadtrum's smartphone AP shipments climbed 16.7% sequentially in the second quarter, buoyed by a pull-in of orders from emerging markets, Digitimes Research indicated. HiSilicon, however, saw its smartphone AP shipments decline 24% on quarter due to its less-competitive high-end offering and unreadiness of its mid-range products, Digitimes Research said.

As for tablet APs, MediaTek's shipments registered a 25% sequential increase in the second quarter, while Rockchip posted shipment growth of only 4.3%, according to Digitimes Research. Meanwhile, Allwinner's tablet AP shipments grew 10% on quarter while Intel's shipments increased 16.7%.