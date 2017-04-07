Taipei, Friday, April 7, 2017 21:06 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
29°C
Tablet shipments in Japan drop for first time in 2016, says research firm
Hana Hu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 7 April 2017]

There were 8.51 million tablets shipped in Japan in 2016, decreasing 9.8% on year, and marking the first annual decrease, according to Japan-based MM Research Institute.

Apple occupied 41 of the shipments, followed by Huawei Technologies (21.6%), NEC/Lenovo (8.5%) and Asustek Computer (5.4%).

For business-use tablets, enterprises have to bear costs of adjusting interfaces, adding software applications and designing security mechanisms. Therefore shipments of such tablets in Japan have been disappointing.

The education segment is likely to be the source of growth in Japan's tablet market.

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link