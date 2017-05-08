Taiwan April CPI up on month, year, says DGBAS

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 8 May 2017]

Taiwan's April 2017 consumer price index (CPI) of 104.94 (2011 as base year) increased 0.27% on month and 0.12% on year, while the corresponding wholesale price index (WPI) of 85.20 dropped 0.83% on month but rose 1.12% on year, according to statistics released by the Directorate-General Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) on May 5.

For January-April, the average CPI of 105.02 and average WPI of 86.23 rose 0.61% and 2.02% respectively on year, DGBAS indicated.

January-March 2017 CPI was up 0.78% for Taiwan, up 0.5% for Hong Kong, up 2.1% for South Korea, up 1.4% for China, up 0.6% for Singapore, up 0.3% for Japan and up 2.5% for the US, DGBAS said.