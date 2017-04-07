Taiwan March CPI down on month, up on year, says DGBAS

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 7 April 2017]

Taiwan's March 2017 consumer price index (CPI) of 104.66 (2011 as base year) decreased 0.37% on month but increased 0.18% on year, while the corresponding wholesale price index (WPI) of 85.99 dropped 0.67% on month but rose 1.84% on year, according to statistics released by the Directorate-General Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) on April 6.

For January-March, the average CPI of 105.05 and average WPI of 86.56 rose 0.78% and 2.32% respectively on year, DGBAS indicated.

January-February 2017 CPI was up 1.08% in Taiwan, up 0.6% Hong Kong, up 2.0% South Korea, up 1.7% China, up 0.6% Singapore, up 0.3% Japan and up 2.6% the US, DGBAS said.