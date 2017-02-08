Taiwan January CPI down on month, up on year, says DGBAS

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 8 February 2017]

Taiwan's January 2017 consumer price index (CPI) of 105.44 (2011 as base year) decreased 0.02% on month but increased 2.25% on year, while the corresponding wholesale price index (WPI) of 86.12 rose 0.66% on month and 2.72% on year, according to statistics released by the Directorate-General Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) on February 8.

January-December 2016 average CPI for Taiwan rose on year by 1.40%, up 2.4% for Hong Kong, up 1.0% for South Korea, up 2.0% for China, down 0.5% for Singapore, down 0.1% for Japan and up 1.3% for the US, DGBAS said.