Taiwan December CPI down on month, up on year, says DGBAS

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 5 January 2017]

Taiwan's December 2016 consumer price index (CPI) of 105.46 (2011 as base year) decreased 1.00% on month but increased 1.70% on year, while the corresponding wholesale price index (WPI) of 86.19 rose 1.09% on month and 1.41% on year, according to statistics released by the Directorate-General Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) on January 5.

For 2016, the average CPI of 105.10 and average WPI of 84.78 rose 1.40% and dipped 3.01% respectively on year, DGBAS indicated.

January-November 2016 average CPI for Taiwan rose 1.36% on year compared to, up 2.5% in Hong Kong, up 1.0% South Korea, up 2.0% China, down 0.6% Singapore, down 0.2% Japan and up 1.2% the US, DGBAS said.