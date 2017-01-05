Taipei, Thursday, January 5, 2017 17:43 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
25°C
Taiwan December CPI down on month, up on year, says DGBAS
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 5 January 2017]

Taiwan's December 2016 consumer price index (CPI) of 105.46 (2011 as base year) decreased 1.00% on month but increased 1.70% on year, while the corresponding wholesale price index (WPI) of 86.19 rose 1.09% on month and 1.41% on year, according to statistics released by the Directorate-General Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) on January 5.

For 2016, the average CPI of 105.10 and average WPI of 84.78 rose 1.40% and dipped 3.01% respectively on year, DGBAS indicated.

January-November 2016 average CPI for Taiwan rose 1.36% on year compared to, up 2.5% in Hong Kong, up 1.0% South Korea, up 2.0% China, down 0.6% Singapore, down 0.2% Japan and up 1.2% the US, DGBAS said.

China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link