Taiwan February CPI down, says DGBAS

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 7 March 2017]

Taiwan's February 2017 consumer price index (CPI) of 105.08 (2011 as base year) decreased 0.34% on month and 0.04% on year, while the corresponding wholesale price index (WPI) of 86.40 dropped 0.82% on month but rose 2.19% on year, according to statistics released by the Directorate-General Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) on March 7.

For January-February, the average CPI of 105.26 and average WPI of 86.76 rose 1.09% and 2.46% respectively on year, DGBAS indicated.

January 2017 CPI for Taiwan was up 2.25% on year, compared to up 1.3% Hong Kong, up 2% South Korea, up 2.5% China, up 0.6% Singapore, up 0.4% Japan and up 2.5% for the US, DGBAS said.