Taiwan May CPI up on month, year, says DGBAS

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 6 June 2017]

Taiwan's May 2017 consumer price index (CPI) of 105.03 (2011 as base year) increased 0.10% on month and 0.59% on year, while the corresponding wholesale price index (WPI) of 84.12 dropped 1.20% on month and 1.12% on year, according to statistics released by the Directorate-General Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) on June 6.

For January-May, the average CPI of 105.02 and average WPI of 85.78 rose 0.60% and 1.36% respectively on year, DGBAS indicated.

January-April 2017 average CPI was up 0.60% on year for Taiwan, 0.9% Hong Kong, 2.0% South Korea, 1.4% China, 0.6% Singapore, 0.4% Japan and 2.5% the US, DGBAS said.