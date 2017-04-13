Dell looking to help upgrade Taiwan enterprises with cloud computing

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 13 April 2017]

Dell has announced plans to establish Digi-Cloud Alliance in Taiwan and is partnering with telecom carriers, cloud application developers and system integrators to assist Taiwan's enterprises to advance into the cloud computing era.

Dell is currently the second-largest server brand vendor worldwide, following Hewlett-Packard (HP).

So far, Dell has already recruited several Taiwan-based IT firms including Inventec Besta, C-Elite, Dynamic Computing Technology (DCT), Easpnet, Far Eastone Telecommunications (FET), Fortune, Freedom Systems, InwinStack, Omniwaresoft and Sysage Technology to join its alliance.