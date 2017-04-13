Taipei, Friday, April 14, 2017 00:58 (GMT+8)
scattered thunderstorms
Taipei
29°C
Dell looking to help upgrade Taiwan enterprises with cloud computing
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 13 April 2017]

Dell has announced plans to establish Digi-Cloud Alliance in Taiwan and is partnering with telecom carriers, cloud application developers and system integrators to assist Taiwan's enterprises to advance into the cloud computing era.

Dell is currently the second-largest server brand vendor worldwide, following Hewlett-Packard (HP).

So far, Dell has already recruited several Taiwan-based IT firms including Inventec Besta, C-Elite, Dynamic Computing Technology (DCT), Easpnet, Far Eastone Telecommunications (FET), Fortune, Freedom Systems, InwinStack, Omniwaresoft and Sysage Technology to join its alliance.

Realtime news

  • Tatung starts operating floating PV system in northern Taiwan

    Before Going to Press | 2h 49min ago

  • Taiwan market: Sharp to launch Sharp Z3 smartphone

    Before Going to Press | 2h 51min ago

  • TSMC reduces power consumption by 91 million kWh in 2016

    Before Going to Press | 2h 52min ago

  • Largan Precision 1Q17 earnings 3.64 times capital

    Before Going to Press | 2h 53min ago

  • 59.6 million TV panels shipped globally in 1Q17, says Sigmaintell

    Before Going to Press | 2h 55min ago

  • Delta Electronics showcases smart LED lighting solutions at TiLS 2017

    Before Going to Press | 2h 56min ago

  • Nikkiso to set up UV-C LED joint venture in Taiwan

    Before Going to Press | 2h 57min ago

  • Some China solar-grade crystalline wafer makers mull extension to semiconductor-grade wafers

    Before Going to Press | 2h 58min ago

  • UMC Xiamen fab obtains orders from MediaTek, Spreadtrum

    Before Going to Press | 2h 59min ago

  • PWM IC backend specialist GEM Services to enjoy another year of record revenues

    Before Going to Press | 3h ago

  • Several China 12-inch fabs put construction on hold

    Before Going to Press | 3h 1min ago

  • TSMC lowers foundry market forecast for 2017

    Before Going to Press | 3h 2min ago

  • Nan Ya Photonics steps into PV EPC business

    Before Going to Press | 3h 2min ago

  • TSMC confirms its withdrawal of bid for Toshiba memory-chip unit

    Before Going to Press | 3h 3min ago

  • Diode maker Eris 1Q17 revenues surge

    Before Going to Press | 3h 3min ago

  • Semi material distributor Topco seeing more favorable silicone market

    Before Going to Press | 3h 3min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link