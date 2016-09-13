Taipei, Tuesday, September 13, 2016 16:54 (GMT+8)
ASMedia sees revenues hit record high in August
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 13 September 2016]

USB 3.0 chip controller design-house ASMedia Technology saw its consolidated revenues expand 47.8% on month and 40.8% on year to a record high of NT$208 million (US$6.566 million) in August.

Increased shipments of USB 3.1 host controller chips for Intel's Kay Lake platforms and high-speed transmission interface solutions for AMD's Ristol Ridge GPUs contributed to strong sales growth at ASMedia in August, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

Accumulated 2016 revenues through August totaled NT$1.141 billion, increasing 21.5% from a year earlier.

ASMedia is expected to see its revenues hit a record high of over NT$550 million in the third quarter of 2016, said the paper.

The company's stock price gained NT$2.00 to close at NT$248 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the September 13 session.

