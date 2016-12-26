New Ryzen CPU expected to help raise AMD desktop market share in 2Q17

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 26 December 2016]

AMD's next-generation 14nm Ryzen series processors will be unveiled in the first quarter of 2017 and the new platform will be officially released at the end of February and enter global mass shipments in March, according to sources from motherboard players. Optimistic about its high price/performance ratio, motherboard players have been rather aggressive about placing orders for related motherboards recently and some even believe demand for the new platform will increase AMD's share in the worldwide desktop processor market in the second quarter of 2017.

The sources also expect the platform's demand to increase shipments of AMD's 14nm Polaris-based GPUs and upcoming Vega GPUs.

Ryzen series CPUs are manufactured by GlobalFoundries' 14nm FinFET process and the notebook version will arrive in the second half of 2017.

The sources pointed out that they have started receiving high-end X370, mainstream B350 and entry-level A320 chipsets from AMD and are now in the final stage of finishing related testing and motherboard designing.

Thanks to Polaris series graphics card's strong demand, AMD's GPU market share has recently returned to 30% and with Ryzen's promotions and new Vega series products, the sources expect AMD's share to have a chance to return to 40% by the end of 2017.

In addition to motherboard players, AMD's chipset designer ASMedia is also expected to have a chance to enjoy growing revenues in 2017.

With stable demand for semi-customize solutions from game console players, Polaris GPUs being accepted in Apple's new 15-inch MacBook Pro and new CPU and GPU platforms, AMD is expected to see growing profits for 2017.