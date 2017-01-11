Taipei, Wednesday, January 11, 2017 17:50 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
23°C
ASMedia 4Q16 revenues hit record
Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 11 January 2017]

USB controller IC design house ASMedia Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$267.5 million (US$8.4 million) for December, up 41.44% on month and 100.65% on year. Its fourth-quarter 2016 consolidated revenues came to NT$639 million, hitting a quarterly record.

The growth was mainly driven by shipments of USB 3.1 host controller ICs supporting Intel's Kaby Lake platform and its chipset orders from AMD for its Ryzen platform, which will be launched at the end of February, according to market watchers.

Since Intel's CPU platforms still do not natively support the USB 3.1 technology, most motherboard players still need to procure third-party chips to add the support and ASMedia's solutions have been popular choices among the players.

AMD's Ryzen series processors for the desktop are expected to be released in the near future, while the notebook version is scheduled for the second half and orders for the processors' corresponding chipsets are expected to gradually rise.

ASMedia currently has several chips available including ASM2142 USB 3.1 host chip, ASM235CM USB 3.1 device chip. The ASM235CM also features support for USB Type-C ports.

Advantest
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link