ASMedia 4Q16 revenues hit record

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 11 January 2017]

USB controller IC design house ASMedia Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$267.5 million (US$8.4 million) for December, up 41.44% on month and 100.65% on year. Its fourth-quarter 2016 consolidated revenues came to NT$639 million, hitting a quarterly record.

The growth was mainly driven by shipments of USB 3.1 host controller ICs supporting Intel's Kaby Lake platform and its chipset orders from AMD for its Ryzen platform, which will be launched at the end of February, according to market watchers.

Since Intel's CPU platforms still do not natively support the USB 3.1 technology, most motherboard players still need to procure third-party chips to add the support and ASMedia's solutions have been popular choices among the players.

AMD's Ryzen series processors for the desktop are expected to be released in the near future, while the notebook version is scheduled for the second half and orders for the processors' corresponding chipsets are expected to gradually rise.

ASMedia currently has several chips available including ASM2142 USB 3.1 host chip, ASM235CM USB 3.1 device chip. The ASM235CM also features support for USB Type-C ports.