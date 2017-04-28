Aurora nets NT$1.05 per share for 1Q17

Max Wang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 28 April 2017]

Office automation (OA) machine and office furniture distributor Aurora on April 27 released financial report for the first quarter of 2017, posting consolidated revenues of NT$3.506 billion (US$115 million), gross margin of 42.81%, net operating profit of NT$295.4 million, net profit of NT$327.7 million and net EPS of NT$1.05.

Aurora brought in revenues of CNY450 million (US$65.3 million) from sales in the China market in the first quarter, substantially increasing 8.3% on year after deducting influence arising from depreciation of Chinese Yuan and taking up 57% of consolidated revenues, Aurora said.

Sales of OA machines, office furniture and electronic devices in the China market accounted for 24%, 23% and 9% respectively of first-quarter consolidated revenues, while sales of OA machines, office furniture and telecom devices by its wholly owned subsidiary Aurora Telecom in the Taiwan market accounted for 21%, 6% and 14% respectively.