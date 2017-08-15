Aurora nets NT$2.13 per share for 1H17

Tuesday 15 August 2017

Office automation (OA) machine, office furniture and 3D printer distributor Aurora has reported net EPS of NT$2.13 for January-June 2017.

Aurora posted consolidated revenues of NT$3.56 billion (US$117 million), gross margin of 43.98%, net operating profit of NT$329.6 million, net profit of NT$345.7 million and net EPS of NT$1.08 for second-quarter 2017, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$7.066 billion, gross margin of 43.22%, net operating profit of NT$625 million and net profit of NT$673.4 million for January-June.

In China, its January-June OA machine revenues grew 24% on year, and the number of color MFPs it sold hiked 71%, Aurora said.

For marketing 3D printers in Taiwan and China, Aurora will focus on industrial, medical and educational models. In China, Aurora has set up 3D printing centers in several big cities for promotion and education/training purposes. Aurora will cooperate with local 3D printing experts and schools to expand the market.

3D-printed items

