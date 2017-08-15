Taipei, Wednesday, August 16, 2017 05:17 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
Aurora nets NT$2.13 per share for 1H17
Max Wang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 15 August 2017]

Office automation (OA) machine, office furniture and 3D printer distributor Aurora has reported net EPS of NT$2.13 for January-June 2017.

Aurora posted consolidated revenues of NT$3.56 billion (US$117 million), gross margin of 43.98%, net operating profit of NT$329.6 million, net profit of NT$345.7 million and net EPS of NT$1.08 for second-quarter 2017, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$7.066 billion, gross margin of 43.22%, net operating profit of NT$625 million and net profit of NT$673.4 million for January-June.

In China, its January-June OA machine revenues grew 24% on year, and the number of color MFPs it sold hiked 71%, Aurora said.

For marketing 3D printers in Taiwan and China, Aurora will focus on industrial, medical and educational models. In China, Aurora has set up 3D printing centers in several big cities for promotion and education/training purposes. Aurora will cooperate with local 3D printing experts and schools to expand the market.

Examples of 3D printing

3D-printed items
Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, August 2017

Realtime news

  • HiSilicon among top-5 customers of TSMC

    Before Going to Press | 7h 21min ago

  • 85% of jobs in 2030 not yet created, says Dell report

    Before Going to Press | 7h 30min ago

  • Dell stresses importance of digital transformation at technology forum

    Before Going to Press | 7h 36min ago

  • GET solar wafer production affected by power outage in Taiwan

    Before Going to Press | 7h 46min ago

  • China market: Clevo retail chain to expand

    Before Going to Press | 7h 48min ago

  • Taiwan market: Sharp intros Aquos S2

    Before Going to Press | 8h 13min ago

  • Sunplus growing presence in auto electronics sector

    Before Going to Press | 8h 20min ago

  • China Internet user base over 751 million at end of June, says CNNIC

    Before Going to Press | 8h 22min ago

  • Spreadtrum to roll out 12nm chips in 2018

    Before Going to Press | 8h 27min ago

  • August prices for VGA RAM hike over 30% on month

    Before Going to Press | 8h 28min ago

  • Globalfoundries demos 2.5D HBM solution

    Before Going to Press | 8h 36min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Yilan Science Park
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link