Axiomtek focuses development on smart factory, transport solutions

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 23 May 2017]

Industrial computing device maker Axiomtek focuses mid- and long-term business development on smart factory and smart transportation solutions, with the former including sensors and systems used in automation of manufacturing processes and the latter targeted for use in mass rapid transit systems, according to the company.

In addition, Axiomtek will keep developing computing devices used in web and cloud computing, casino hardware and digital signage.

In order to raise funds for expanding overseas marketing bases and overseas mergers, Axiomtek has sold its 88.42% stake in EtherWAN Systems, a maker of Ethernet switches and media converters, to Germany-based Phoenix Contact's wholly owned subsidiary Elektrophoenix at NT$1.007 billion (US$33.2 million). Axiomtek has set up a few marketing bases in China and plans to set up one in Japan and 1-2 in Europe.

Axiomtek's shareholders meeting on May 22 approved the distribution of a cash dividend per share of NT$3.65 for 2016, accounting for 80.04% of the corresponding net EPS of NT$4.56.