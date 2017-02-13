Taipei, Tuesday, February 14, 2017 06:06 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
22°C
Micron starts making 1Xnm DRAM in Taiwan, says report
CNA; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 13 February 2017]

Micron Technology's factory site in Taichung, central Taiwan is already producing DRAM chips using 1Xnm process technology, and will have all its production capacity using the newer node in early 2018, factory site director KC Hsu was quoted as saying in a recent report by Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA).

Micron is also looking to establish a new DRAM R&D center in Taiwan, and plans to hire an additional 1,000 employees locally during 2017, Hsu was quoted in the report as indicating.

Hsu was the former WaferTech president and fab director. Located in the US, WaferTech is a 8-inch wafer fab wholly-owned by TSMC.

Realtime news

  • Far EasTone reports decreased revenues for January

    Mobile + telecom - Stockwatch | 7h 42min ago

  • CFIUS gives green light to Osram sale of Ledvance to China-based consortium

    LED | 8h 44min ago

  • Globalfoundries Chengdu fab to start production in 4Q18

    Bits + chips | 8h 45min ago

  • SolarWorld shift to monocrystalline wafers due to inability to compete with China makers

    Green energy | 8h 47min ago

  • Taiwan notebook players picking up pace for pushing executive transitions

    Before Going to Press | 8h 31min ago

  • Asustek, Gigabyte fails to achieve 2016 target of shipping 10 million motherboards in China

    Before Going to Press | 8h 52min ago

  • SolarWorld's shift from polycrystalline to monocrystalline is due to inability to compete with China makers

    Before Going to Press | 9h 5min ago

  • Apple expected to use glass chassis for next-generation 5.8-inch iPhone; aluminum-alloy chassis for 4.7-inch one

    Before Going to Press | 9h 7min ago

  • Neo Solar Power sees decreased January revenues

    Before Going to Press | 9h 9min ago

  • Micron ramping up 1Xnm chip production, says executive

    Before Going to Press | 9h 9min ago

  • Chicony Electronics January down on month, year

    Before Going to Press | 9h 10min ago

  • Delta Electronics sees decreased January revenues

    Before Going to Press | 9h 11min ago

  • MSI January revenues up on month, down on year

    Before Going to Press | 9h 11min ago

  • Synnex Technology January revenues down on month, year

    Before Going to Press | 9h 11min ago

  • Taiwan market: Oppo aims to sell 800,000-1,000,000 smartphones in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 9h 12min ago

  • Oppo aims to ship 120 million smartphones globally in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 9h 14min ago

  • Robust fingerprint sensor demand continues to fill 8-inch fab capacity in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 9h 14min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Advantest
EYF Enterprises
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link