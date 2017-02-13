Micron starts making 1Xnm DRAM in Taiwan, says report

CNA; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 13 February 2017]

Micron Technology's factory site in Taichung, central Taiwan is already producing DRAM chips using 1Xnm process technology, and will have all its production capacity using the newer node in early 2018, factory site director KC Hsu was quoted as saying in a recent report by Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA).

Micron is also looking to establish a new DRAM R&D center in Taiwan, and plans to hire an additional 1,000 employees locally during 2017, Hsu was quoted in the report as indicating.

Hsu was the former WaferTech president and fab director. Located in the US, WaferTech is a 8-inch wafer fab wholly-owned by TSMC.