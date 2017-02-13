Micron to offload NOR flash business, says report

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 13 February 2017]

Micron Technology is reportedly seeking buyers for its NOR flash memory business, as the US memory vendor intends to concentrate its resources in the more-profitable DRAM and 3D NAND flash areas, according to a recent Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Taiwan-based Winbond Electronics and China-based GigaDevice Semiconductor are both identified as potential buyers, the report said, without citing its source.

Winbond has responded denying the report.

Micron's NOR flash business was formerly Numonyx, which was acquired by Micron for a total of US$1.27 billion in 2010.