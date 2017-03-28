Taipei, Wednesday, March 29, 2017 15:24 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
26°C
Greatek building high-end packaging capacity
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 28 March 2017]

Logic IC packaging firm Greatek Electronics will start production for bumping and wafer-level CSP in July 2017 which will further buoy its sales performance for the year, according to industry sources.

Greatek is engaged in building capacity for high-end bumping, wafer-level and other advanced packaging at its plant in Toufen, northern Taiwan, in order to vie for orders from first-tier chipmakers, said the sources. The addition of high-end packaging capacity will start generating revenues in the third quarter, the sources indicated.

Logic ICs remained Greatek's target market accounting for 57.1% of the company's revenues in 2016, followed by analog chips with 38.2%. Greatek's revenues generated from the analog chip sector included those from the power management IC, MCU and NOR flash segments.

Greatek reported consolidated revenues of NT$10.57 billion (US$350 million) for 2016, up 10.8% on year and hitting a record high. Net profits for 2016 increased 13.3% from a year ago to NT$2.24 billion with EPS reaching NT$3.94. The company decided to distribute a cash dividend of NT$2.75 per share for the year.

Greatek posted revenues of NT$1.78 billion in the first two months of 2017, rising 11.8% on year.

In other news, Greatek has recently obtained a pull-in of backend orders from USB chip supplier Genesys Logic, which has shifted a portion of its orders placed with Taiwan IC Packaging (TICP), according to industry sources. Genesys Logic is seeing robust demand for USB Type-C (USB-C) chip solutions from the smartphone sector.

Realtime news

  • Commentary: TPK, O-film tie-up to bring uncertainty to touch panel industry

    Displays | 6min ago

  • Compal becomes a strategic partner of LeEco

    IT + CE | 1h 9min ago

  • Hua Hong seeing robust smart-card chip demand

    Bits + chips | 1h 12min ago

  • Cleanroom constructor UIS posts record NT$6.52 in 2016 EPS

    Bits + chips | 1h 12min ago

  • Xintec looks to turnaround in 2H17

    Bits + chips | 1h 16min ago

  • HTC teams up with Qingdao Publishing to tap educational VR market in China

    IT + CE | 1h 24min ago

  • ECS suffers net loss per share of NT$1.70 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 23:01

  • Digitimes Research: Sony launches Bravia OLED TVs, Samsung beefs up marketing of QLED TVs in March

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 22:59

  • Lenovo talking with Fujitsu about buying PC business, says Nikkei

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 22:48

  • Mitac Holdings to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$2.50

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 22:15

  • Quanta to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$3.50

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 22:09

  • PChome Online to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$5.583

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 22:04

  • Clevo to hand out 2016 dividend of NT$0.70

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 21:58

  • Competition in AI platform market intensifying

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 21:53

  • Invetec net profits stay flat in 2016

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 21:35

  • Twinhead International to not hand out 2016 dividend

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 21:34

  • Unitech Computer to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$1.30

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 21:34

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link