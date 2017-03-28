Greatek building high-end packaging capacity

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 28 March 2017]

Logic IC packaging firm Greatek Electronics will start production for bumping and wafer-level CSP in July 2017 which will further buoy its sales performance for the year, according to industry sources.

Greatek is engaged in building capacity for high-end bumping, wafer-level and other advanced packaging at its plant in Toufen, northern Taiwan, in order to vie for orders from first-tier chipmakers, said the sources. The addition of high-end packaging capacity will start generating revenues in the third quarter, the sources indicated.

Logic ICs remained Greatek's target market accounting for 57.1% of the company's revenues in 2016, followed by analog chips with 38.2%. Greatek's revenues generated from the analog chip sector included those from the power management IC, MCU and NOR flash segments.

Greatek reported consolidated revenues of NT$10.57 billion (US$350 million) for 2016, up 10.8% on year and hitting a record high. Net profits for 2016 increased 13.3% from a year ago to NT$2.24 billion with EPS reaching NT$3.94. The company decided to distribute a cash dividend of NT$2.75 per share for the year.

Greatek posted revenues of NT$1.78 billion in the first two months of 2017, rising 11.8% on year.

In other news, Greatek has recently obtained a pull-in of backend orders from USB chip supplier Genesys Logic, which has shifted a portion of its orders placed with Taiwan IC Packaging (TICP), according to industry sources. Genesys Logic is seeing robust demand for USB Type-C (USB-C) chip solutions from the smartphone sector.