Logic IC packager Greatek to see record revenues in 2017, rosy 2018

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 19 December 2017]

Logic IC packaging and testing service provider Greatek Electronics is expected to score record annual revenues in 2017 and sustain significant growth momentum in the first half of 2018, thanks to booming orders for leadframe-based QFN (quad flat no-lead) packaging services and obtaining the ISO 26262 certification helpful to winning high-end automotive semiconductor packaging orders, according to industry sources.

The company saw its revenues for third-quarter 2017 surge 5.07% sequentially and 13.06% on year to a new quarterly high of NT$3.106 billion (US$103.54 million), and its aggregate revenues for the first 11 months of the year also soared 14% on year to NT$10.946 billion.

The sources said that QFN technology is quite suitable for packaging consumer ICs that are getting lighter, thinner and smaller, and the company has enjoyed constant influx of such packaging orders throughout 2017 in line with the booming consumer electronics market. In addition, QFN packaging also involves lower cost as it requires the use of less material than needed for substrate-based BGA and LGA packaging processes, and can be applied to more consumer products, including smartphones and cameras. All these favorable factors will continue to serve as revenue and profit growth driver for Greatek, the sources added.

Moreover, Greatek has recently won the ISO 26262 certification from TUV Rheinland, which defines functional safety for automotive equipment and addresses possible hazards caused by the malfunction of electronic and electrical systems in passenger vehicles. This is expected to enable the company to more easily capture orders for packaging high-end automotive-use safety chips.

Industry sources said that automotive electronics is likely to become a major application field beyond smartphones for semiconductor, with the ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) to mature first in 2018 and then LV 4-5 autonomous vehicles in the foreseeable future.