IC packager Greatek eyes revenues rise on more international orders in 1Q18

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based logic IC packaging and testing specialist Greatek Electronics is expected to enjoy stable revenue growth in the first quarter of 2018 from increasing ratio for orders from international IDM and IC design houses as well as increasing demand from various consumer electronics, power management and automotive electronics sectors, according to industry sources.

As a re-invested affiliate of Powertech Technology, Greatek saw its consolidated revenues for 2017 soar 13.05% on year to a record annual high of NT$11.951 billion (US$404.73 million). The robust performance was mainly attributed to Powertech switching lower-end logic IC packaging and testing orders to the company.

With such logic ICs increasingly applied to a variety of consumer electronics products including multimedia, flat-screen TVs, IoT (Internet of Things) devices, as well power management modules, Greatek's production lines have been busy filling backend service orders diverted by Powertech from international customers, which account for over 25% of the firm's orders, the sources said.

Greatek is expanding its capacity at its 8-inch wafer-level chip size package (WLCSP) in Miaoli, northern Taiwan, with volume production slated to start in 3-6 months. As logic ICs for general consumer electronics products are getting lighter and thinner, the 8-inch fab can offer cost-effective backend services for such ICs. This, coupled with its long deployment in lead frame-based QFN package featuring lower cost than IC substrate-based BGA and LGA, will place Greatek in a better position to scramble for more orders and pursue even better revenue performance 2018, the sources indicated.

In addition, the company has won safety and security accreditations from TUV Rheinland for its auto-use safety chips packaging and testing services, paving the way for its entry into the automotive electronics sector.